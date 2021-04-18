Made See conquers the airwaves: He is multi-talented, people claim

Young artist Made See has silenced his doubters with a song “Complaining” which has won hearts of the masses.

The song which was only released the previous day, has become one of the country’s hot cakes in artistry. Complaining passed through the hands of producer cum singer Steve Spesho.

Malawians have rated the lad highly for exhibiting priceless talent in the tune. Both renowned and ordinary Malawians have saluted the 15-year-old.

Award winning gospel hip hop artists Gwamba said the song is amazing. In a brief Facebook post he said, “Made See- Complaining. Very amazing song.”

Social media influencer Kelvin Sulugwe has also given the boy a standing ovation for his sense of creativity. He wrote, “Listen to Complaining by Made See. This boy is fire.”

Another social media influencer Blessings Patuwe Banda has also clapped for the starlet. As if that is not enough, he has promised to reward the boy with money to the tune of K20, 000.

“This boy is a future generation of music in Malawi. I will send him 20K. The currency is love,” he said

The work of art is Made See’s first song after parting ways with Namartists, a brand he accused of using his name to enhance their image.