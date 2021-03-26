Devotion: We do not wrestle against flesh and blood

Ephesians 6: 12 ” For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”

Nothing can function in this world without a physical body. The demons do not have bodies. They therefore use bodies of people or animals to function on this earth. When someone hates you or plans evil against you, it’s not them doing it but it’s the enemy the devil and his demons that are just using them. You better therefore hate the enemy or the adversary the devil instead of hating the person. In Christianity we don’t have human enemies. Even if they regard us as enemies, we do not look at them as our enemies. We only look at the devil as the enemy. 1 Peter 5: 8 ” Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.”

Don’t use physical weapons to revenge on someone who is not in good terms with you. Rather use spiritual weapons to stand against the enemy. 2 Cor 10:4-5 ” For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds.”

Use the necessary spiritual weapons as listed below. Ephesians 6 : 14-18 ” Stand firm then, with the belt of TRUTH buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of RIGHTEOUSNESS in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the GOSPEL OF PEACE. In addition to all this, take up the shield of FAITH, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of SALVATION and the sword of the Spirit, which is the WORD OF GOD. And PRAY in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. Be alert and always keep on praying for all the saints.”

Confession

I am a winner through Christ who lives and strengthens me. I am putting on the armor of God. The enemy is already defeated. I maintain my victory. I walk in the spirit and not in the flesh. In Jesus Name. Amen

+265888326247 +265 882 78 52 89