Malawi Airlines suspend flights

Malawi Airlines has suspended all flights for six days starting tomorrow.

Spokesperson for the Airline Joseph Josiah has said in a statement today that there will be no flight from March 26 to March 31. According to Josiah, the suspension is due to “operational reasons”.

He did not reveal the number of flights affected by the suspension but said passengers who already booked will be provided alternative options.

“All affected passengers will be provided with available protection options agreeable between the passengers and the airline,” said Josiah.

Passengers have been advised to contact their travel agent or the airline to understand the travel options available.

Malawi Airlines is owned by Malawi Government and Ethiopian Airlines. The company offers flights from Lilongwe to Johannesburg and another from Lilongwe to Nairobi via Addis Ababa, among other flights.