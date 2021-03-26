MP complains over poor state of Nayuchi-Nsanama road

Member of Parliament for Machinga East Constituency Esther Jolobala has expressed concern over the poor state of the Nsanama-Nayuchi road, saying people in her constituency are struggling to do business and access healthcare.

Jolobala said the road which is in her constituency is usually a busy road but now it is damaged. She added that people in her Constituency are now depending on a train which becomes available twice per week.

The MP expressed concern that residents are failing to access health care services considering that ambulances from Machinga district hospital cannot go to Nayuchi due to the situation.

“As I am talking now, the situation is very bad due to the condition of the road. Civil servants are finding it difficult to stay in that area because they cannot visit their relatives and even attend funerals.

“The situation is also affecting business people who transport goods from Limbe,” she explained.

She then urged government to fulfill its promise to begin construction of the road next month.

On Tuesday, concerned citizens also petitioned Parliament as they continue to push for the construction of Lirangwe-Chingale road in Zomba which has been delayed for about 13 years.