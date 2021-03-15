Namadingo will be Malawi’s next president – Prophet

A Lilongwe based prophet has prophesied that musician Patience Namadingo will be elected President of Malawi in the 2025 presidential elections.

The self-proclaimed prophet, identified as T.B Banda Land of Testimonies Church of All Nations (LOTCOAN), says he received a vision last year on Malawi’s next leader.

In the vision, Banda said he saw Namadingo, whom he called Prince Namadingo, contesting in the 2025 presidential elections.

“I entered the month of January and God showed musician Namadingo competing in the presidential race.

“God told me that he has selected Namadingo to become President of Malawi, even though there will be some obstacles,” said Banda.

He advised Namadingo to remain humble, saying there are forces working to ensure the prophecy is not fulfilled but the musician will be protected.

Namadingo is one of Malawi’s popular musicians with hits such as Mapulani, Pefekiti and Mtendere.

He is now focusing on growing his popularity in other countries as he has never hidden his desire to win an international award.

Over the past years, the musician has been involved in philanthropic activities but he has never publicly showed to join politics.