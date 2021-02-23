HRDC threatens to hold anti-govt demos over looting of Covid-19 funds

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will mobilize Malawians to take to the streets if Government fails to provide clear expenditure reports on the 6.2 Billion Kwacha Covid-19 funds.

The rights group has also demanded the resignation of Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa who confirmed pocketing, in brown envelopes, K3.2 million in Covid-19 allowances and fuel refunds over a period of four months.

The HRDC led by Chairperson Gift Trapence held a press Briefing in Lilongwe today.

Trapence said it is unfortunate that corruption on Covid-19 funds is worsening following reports that K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds were mismanaged within four months.

He added that they are shocked with the amount of money that the members of Covid-19 taskforce received in allowances,

While noting that Chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka was fired earlier this month, Trapence wondered why President Lazarus Chakwera failed to fire Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda who is co-chairperson of the taskforce.

Commenting on revelations that Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is a member of the taskforce, pocketed K3.2 million, Trapence said Nankhumwa should pay back the money.

“We are giving Nankhumwa 72 hours to resign from his position as Leader of opposition and from the Covid-19 task force because he in the same group,” he said.

Asked why he targeted Nankhumwa, Trapence said Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition is given cars, fuel and house by government yet he also claimed fuel allowances from the taskforce.

He said the grouping will wait for the audit which President Chakwera has ordered but if they are not satisfied with the audit and the expenditure reports are not made public, it will mobilize Malawians to march.

He said: “The people who have stolen the money should be exposed and make sure they return the money so that the funds can be used for the intended purpose.”