Activist to walk for bins

An environmental activist will walk for 96 kilometers from Ntchisi Boma via Mponela to Lilongwe to raise funds for the purchase of waste bins which will be donated to councils.

The activist Maloto Chinkombero will conduct the big walk from Thursday February 25 to Friday February 26.

Last year, Chinkombero conducted clean up campaigns in several areas in Lilongwe and he also cleaned up the M1 road.

In an interview, the activist said he observed that there is need to allocate waste bins in all market places within the city so that people should be disposing their wastes properly.

“And due to Covid-19 pandemic, public clean up campaigns are not allowed and this is affecting the National Clean Up Day Initiative championed by His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera. So what we want to achieve is to mobilise 50 or more wastes bins that will be placed in markets in Lilongwe, Dowa and Ntchisi as a way of promoting proper waste disposal hence advancing the President Chakwera’s vision of Clean Malawi,” he explained.

Chinkombero has since urged people to donate to his initiative.