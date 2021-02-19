Police yet to arrest suspect in brutal killing of Lisa Chikoja

Malawi Police say they are yet to arrest any suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Lisa Chikoja at Zingwangwa in Blantyre.

Blantyre Police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi has told Malawi24 today that police have not made any arrest.

Chikoja was killed on February 17, 2021 at around 20:00 hours in Zingwangwa.

Her sister Lupakisha Gondwe told police that after eating supper together with Lisa on the material day, they all retired to bed in their respective bedrooms.

Lupakisha said as she was sleeping, she heard a shout from her sister’s room and immediately rushed to see what had happened and found her on the verandah with blood oozing from her neck.

Lisa was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The matter was reported to Soche Police Sub Station and police officers visited the scene of crime where they found clothes and a knife used in stabbing the victim.

The deceased hailed from Goliati Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district.