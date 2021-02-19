DPP officials attacked in Lilongwe

A group of people in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) colours stormed the venue of a DPP press conference in Lilongwe and chased away the party’s officials, including spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira, party Administrative secretary Francis Mphepo and National Organising Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu planned to hold a press conference at Crown hotel in Lilongwe but the event was disrupted by the members who stormed the venue.

The DPP members went to a different location where they managed to address the media.

Mpinganjira said the violence was sponsored by members who were expelled from the party. He added that they will report the issue to police.

There have been squabbles in the DPP since the party’s president Peter Mutharika lost the 2020 presidential elections.

Some members have been calling for a convention to replace Mutharika and there have also been fights over the position of Leader of Opposition, currently held by Legislator Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The fight led to the expelling of Nankhumwa and other members from the party. The affected members are currently protected by an injunction which they obtained at the courts.