Chilima-led taskforce formed

Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has formed a 14-member special taskforce to comprehensively review the three Government systems of allowances, procurement and employment contracts

The taskforce has seven women and seven men will carry out is duties over a period of 90 days.

Members are Prof. Ronald Mangani, Prof. Nyovani Madise, Prof. Ngeyi Kanyongolo, Prof. Wiseman Chijere Chirwa, Dr. Aubrey Mvula, Dr. Henry Chingaipe and Mr. Steve Matenje SC.

The other seven are Waki Mushani, Mr. John Suzi Banda, Rev. Elsie Tembo, Ms. Tione Chilambe, Mrs. Zunzo Mitole, Ms. Nwazi Mnthambala and Ms. Jane Kambalame.

The taskforce which will be chaired by Chilima who is also Minister responsible for Economic Planning & Development and Public Sector Reforms, will submit its recommendations to His Excellency the President within 90 days.

“The taskforce will hold its first meeting on Thursday, 25th February, 2021 to agree on the modus operandi including an action plan with clear timelines.

“Thereafter, the task team will ensure that the public is regularly engaged and that the taskforce is held accountable by both His Excellency the President and the people of Malawi,” said Pilirani Phiri, Press Officer in the Office the Vice President

He added that taskforce will be supported by a team of technocrats within the civil service from the Office of the President and Cabinet, the Public Sector Reforms, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Finance, among others.

The exercise to overhaul the civil service follows the looting of K6.2 billion Covid funds with reports showing that about K2 billion was used for allowances.