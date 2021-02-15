Fake News: DCs not yet suspended

Ministry of Local Government has described as fake news the reports that District Commissioners and other officials across all districts have been suspended over the misappropriation of K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds.

There were claims on Monday morning that government suspended District Commissioners of district councils and chief executive officers of city councils other officials have been suspended.

But Ministry of Local Government has described these claims as fake news.

“The Ministry is yet to receive [suspension] letters,” said Anjoya Mwanza, Ministry of Local Government Spokesperson.

Government in August released K6.2 billion for Covid-19 response but reports show that these funds were mismanaged at Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) and in district and city councils.

On Sunday, President Lazarus Chakwera fired DODMA commissioner James Chiusiwa and suspended heads of Covid-19 clusters.

Civil Society Organization such as Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) asked government through DODMA to come up with a report of how the Covid-19 funds were used to ensure transparency and accountability.