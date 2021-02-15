DPP tells Govt to nullify June 23 elections

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has told the Lazarus Chakwera administration to nullify the June 23 presidential elections due to the government’s unwillingness to give appointment letters to two commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The DPP has issued a statement signed by spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira expressing disappointment over the government’s handling of the reappointment of commissioners Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga.

Kunje and Mathanga were part of the MEC commission that oversaw the now nullified 2019 presidential elections. The Constitutional Court said the commissioners were incompetent and Public Appointments Committee of Parliament also made the same determination.

After the “incompetent” commission’s term expired, Mathanga and Kunje were re-appointed into the commission by the DPP last year. The new commission managed the June election in President Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was declared winner.

However, Chakwera has refused to issue appointment letters to the commissioners despite Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe advising the Chakwera administration to issue the letters.

The DPP in its statement has demanded the Chakwera administration to give the commissioners their letters of appointment.

The party has argued that if the commissioners are working illegally, then elections should also be nullified.

“Let the government take the next logical step and nullify all the elections where the two commissioners have participated in, beginning with the June 23, presidential elections,” said Mpinganjira.

The opposition party through Mpinganjira has also expressed concern that the government is disrespecting advice given by the Attorney General.

“This is worrying as it is setting the wrong tone which may lead to lawlessness,” said Mpinganjira. “And this is what MCP has been known for over the years – lawlessness.”