Call us when you hear a baby crying outside your house – Malawi Police

Police say thieves are using a trick whereby they deliberately leave a crying baby close to a home at night in order for the thieves to break into the house when occupants are lured outside by the cry of the baby.

The police said this in a statement posted on the Malawi Police Service Facebook on Saturday.

“As robbers and thieves get creative by the day, some are deliberately leaving a crying baby close to your house at night while they hide nearby, armed, ready to attack you.

“When you open your door to find out about the ‘abandoned’ baby, they come out of their hiding, attack and rob you,” reads the statement.

The law enforcers, however, did not reveal the number of cases in which the trick was used or where they were recorded but urged people not to fall victim to the trick

According to the law enforcers, when people hear a baby crying outside their house at night, they should not open the door but should call their nearest police.