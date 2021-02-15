21-year-old man commits suicide in Mponela

By Topson Banda

A-21-year old man has hanged himself in his brother’s house at Mponela in Dowa.

The deceased has been identified as Chenjezo Bolakwacha of Lunda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District.

The incident occurred on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Lunda Village.

According to Mponela police deputy spokesperson Macpaston Msadala, on the said day during morning hours Chenjezo’s brother left him sleeping at home.

The brother went to Chimwaza Trading Centre to collect his debts from his creditors and he returned during late hours.

When he returned, he found the door still intact therefore, he entered into the house and discovered his young brother Chenjezo hanging from the roof on a sisal rope.

He screamed for help and villagers came but it was already too late to save his life.

The matter was reported to Mponela Police Station and detectives together with a medical officer from Mponela Rural Hospital visited the suicide scene.

Postmortem revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to hanging.

Meanwhile, police are advising people that they must find better ways of solving problems rather than taking their lives.