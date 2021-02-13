Stolen MK6.2 billion Covid money shadows Chilima birthday

Malawi Vice President birthday message from his senior has been overtaken by Malawians angered by the looting of MK6.2 billion that was meant for the fight against the Coronavirus.

State President Lazarus Chakwera took to his Facebook to wish best wishes to Saulos Chilima who has turned 48 yesterday. His message, however, was met by the anger of Malawians who have had to come to terms with news that money meant for the Covid fight was misappropriated.

“Please, join me in wishing Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima a happy birthday,” posted Chakwera.

While others joined him in wishing Chilima a happy birthday, some were less amused especially that the message comes at a time that the Chakwera led administration is failing to account for billions of Covid money.

“Where is the 6.2 billion? The birthday issue is for others,” replied a social media user identified as Frank Banda.

“As we wish the Vice president’s birthday would you please clarify how 6 billion Malawi Kwacha was used, remember your words that Malawi needs transparency and accountability,” wrote Chulu Chandiwo.

“Happy birthday achina covid_gate,” wrote Charity Imedi.

“This will not change the fact that 6.2billion covid funds need to be investigated and punish the perpetrators,” wrote Mustapha Jameel.

Others found a space to air their grievances over the leadership of Chakwera and Chilima which is considered to have diverted from its initial campaign promises.