Man fined K100,000 over ex-girlfriend’s nude photos

A man aged 31 has been ordered to pay a K100,000 fine for posting on Facebook nude photos and videos of a 27-year-old woman after she dumped him.

The man has been identified as James Rashid Alick.

Lilongwe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin said the Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court convicted Rashid on his own plea of guilty.

The court heard through State Prosecutor Peter Sulani that the convict was in a love affair with a 27-year-old lady but the woman terminated the relationship.

She headed to South Africa in search of greener pastures, leaving Alick bitter.

The court further learnt that Alick then created a Facebook account and uploaded nude photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend.

This prompted the victim to return to Malawi and lodged a complaint against Alick, leading to his arrest.

In court, he admitted to using electronic communication to disturb the right of privacy of another person.

The offence contravenes Section 87 of Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act Number 33 of 2016.

Alick asked the court to exercise leniency on him, saying he was a family man struggling to make ends meet out of his second-hand clothes business.

However, Sulani prayed for a harsh penalty, arguing the victim nearly killed herself following Alick’s actions.

Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda bought into the State’s submission and condemned Alick for exposing the victim’s private life.

He went on to slap him with a K100, 000 fine or 10-month jail term as a measure of deterrence.

Alick has since paid the fine to escape jail time.

He comes from Kambalame Village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi District.