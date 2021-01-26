Malawi sex workers to hold demos

Sex workers in Malawi will hold demonstrations on Thursday to protest against Coronavirus prevention rules.

Executive Director of the Female Sex Workers Association Zinenani Majawa has notified the Lilongwe District Commissioner about the protests which will start at 8AM from the community ground to the DC’s office.

“The peaceful demonstrations have been organized to raise our concern to authorities on hardships that female sex workers are facing due to Coronavirus preventive measures that government has put in place e.g. allowing bars to open from 2PM to 8PM,” said Majawa.

Last week, Zomba based sex workers also stormed Zomba City Council offices demanding government to allows bars to open from 8PM to 12 midnight.

The sex workers argued that they are not making enough money under the current arrangement.

“Most of our clients meet us from our proposed time of between 8PM to 12 midnight,” said one of the sex workers.

Government introduced the Coronavirus prevention measures following a sharp rise in Coronavirus cases and deaths with over 12,000 cases and more than 300 deaths recorded this month.