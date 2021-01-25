Coronavirus: Malawi records 81 new recoveries, 592 cases

Malawi has registered 592 new COVID-19 cases, 81 new recoveries and 10 new deaths.

Of the new cases, 572 of the new cases are locally transmitted. These include 196 from Blantyre, 87 from Nkhata Bay, 86 from Lilongwe, 69 from Zomba, 36 from Kasungu, 20 from Mwanza and nine each from Dedza, Mchinji, and Ntcheu.

Twenty of the cases the new cases are imported: 14 were identified at Mwanza border, their destination districts are seven Blantyre, three Lilongwe, two Balaka, and one each from Dowa and Ntcheu districts. The other six cases are new arrivals at Dzaleka Refugees Camps in Dowa.

In the past 24 hours, 10 new COVID- 19 deaths have been registered: five from Lilongwe, and one each from Zomba, Neno, Rumphi, Chiradzulu, and Mwanza

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 19,987 cases including 518 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.6%). Of these cases, 1,951 are imported infections and 18,036 are locally transmitted.

A total of 6,780 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 12,479. In the past 24 hours, 46 cases COVID-19 patients were admitted while 22 were discharged from the hospitals.

Currently, a total of 323 active cases are admitted: 128 in Lilongwe, 86 in Blantyre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 20 in Zomba, 15 in Mzimba North, nine in Mulanje, eight each in Karonga and Chiradzulu, seven in Kasungu, six in Chikwawa, five in Dowa, four each in Nkhotakota, and Salima, three in Nsanje, two each in Mangochi, Mchinji, Chitipa, Neno, Rumphi, Ntcheu, Balaka, and Ntchisi, and one each in Mzimba South, Thyolo, Machinga, and Phalombe districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,583 COVID-19 tests were conducted and cumulatively, 130,006 tests, have been conducted in the country so far.