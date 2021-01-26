Miracle! Namadingo delivers again: wows Malawians with Grace Chinga mashup

Patience Namadingo has impressed Malawians in his latest episode of reggae mashup involving songs of the late gospel music songstress Grace Chinga.

The recent edition was let out the previous night. It features children of the late musician, Steve and Miracle.

Namadingo and Miracle’s voices dominate the tunes, as Steve can only be heard on backing vocals. The audience has described their combination as formidable, thus the product has come out sound.

Renowned legal expert Khumbo Soko has described the collaboration as a beautiful one. Social media influencer Gerald Kampanikiza concurs with Soko having rated the artistic work as one of the best in this year.

Others believe the mashup has exposed Miracle as a talented singer who is following in the footsteps of her mother.

Public relations expert Kelvin Sulugwe wrote, “Mwana Miracle Chinga uja amatha kuimba (Miracle Chinga is a talented musician). As she grows, I believe she will come through to the expectation and her full potential.”

Part of the audience argues that the Grace Chinga mashup is also a solid proof of Patience’ flexibility in the art. Prior to the release, some people doubted his ability to perform the late Grace music to the delight of the ear.

Some of the songs in the product in question are, Gesemani, Thandizo langa, Wayalula and Ndiululileni.