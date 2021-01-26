Kanduku to officiate at U20 AFCON

Malawian FIFA Assistant Referee Clemence Kanduku will officiate at the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations to take place in Mauritania between February 14 and March 6, 2021.

Kanduku is among the 35 African Referees that CAF has selected for the biannual tournament.

FAM Referees Development Officer Maxwell Mtonga was delighted with the news saying the experience that Malawian referees get at such international tournaments helps in improving their performance in local competitions.

“This is very encouraging because it shows the confidence that CAF has for the Malawian referees because of their performance.

“The exposure and experience that he is going to get there will be shared among fellow referees back home hence help improve our game,” said Mtonga.

Kanduku’s appointment comes at A time female Assistant Referee Bernadettar Kwimbira is making records at the ongoing African Nations Championship tournament in Cameroun.

Before the tournament, Kanduku and the rest of the selected referees are expected to attend a three-day refresher course from 10th-13th February where they will undergo physical, theoretical and technical tests.

Source: FAM