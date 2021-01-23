Malawi keeps breaking Covid-19 records: 1,316 cases confirmed, 49 dead

Malawi has reported a record number in new Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row, with 1,316 new being registered on Friday.

There were 853 new cases on Tuesday, 992 on Wednesday and 1,198 on Thursday, all of which were new records for daily cases.

On Friday, Malawi also recorded 95 new recoveries and 49 new deaths.

Out of the new cases, 280 are from Blantyre, 174 from Mangochi, 135 from Lilongwe, 119 from Kasungu, 102 from Balaka, 67 from Rumphi, 52 from Mzimba North, 40 from Dowa and 31 from Nkhata Bay.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 17,365 cases including 445 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.6%). Of these cases, 1,928 are imported infections and 15,437 are locally transmitted.

A total of 6,408 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 10,302. Of the active cases 262 are currently admitted and out of these 98 are in Blantyre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 56 in Lilongwe, 15 in Mzimba North, 14 in Zomba, 10 in Karonga, nine each in Mulanje and Chiradzulu, seven in Kasungu, six in Chikwawa and five in Balaka.

In the past 24 hours, treatment units recorded 75 new admissions and 64 in-patients were discharged from the treatment units.

For the cases reported on Friday, 3,108 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Cumulatively, 121,620 tests, have been conducted in the country so far.