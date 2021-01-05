Mzuni Lecturer arrested for raping domestic worker

A lecturer at Mzuzu University, James Gondwe aged 46, has been arrested for raping his 20-year-old domestic worker.

According to Mzuzu Police spokesperson Paul Tembo, the victim was employed as a domestic worker by the wife of the suspect.

On 28 December last year, the suspect proposed love affair to the victim but she refused.

This time, Gondwe’s wife was not at home. On the night of the same day, Gondwe went into the boy’s quarter where the victim was sleeping and he raped her.

The victim did not disclose to anybody because of fear until on 03/01/2021 when she reported the matter to police.

She was referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital for examination and treatment.

Gondwe is expected to appear before court as soon as investigations are through. He hails from Chitanga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi, while the victim is from Mponela in Dowa District.