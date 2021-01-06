Coronavirus: Malawi records 175 new cases, three new deaths

On Tuesday the presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus announced 175 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new recoveries and three new deaths.

The new deaths are 56-year-old male and 45-year-old male from Blantyre and a 69-year-old female from Lilongwe.

Of the new cases, 171 are locally transmitted infections: 89 from Blantyre, 57 from Lilongwe (one health care worker), nine from Nkhotakota, five from Mchinji, three from Mzimba North, two from Dowa and one each from Mulanje, Neno, Nsanje, Ntcheu, Thyolo and Zomba districts while four cases are imported infections: one each from Lilongwe, Mchinji, Kasungu and Karonga districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 7,110 cases including 199 deaths. Of these cases, 1,562 are imported infections and 5,548 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 5,753cases have now recovered, 134 (26 new) were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 948.

Of the active cases, 54 cases are currently admitted: 18 at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 20 at Kamuzu Central Hospital, 11 at Bwaila Hospital, two at Mzuzu Central Hospital, two at Balaka District Hospital and one at Zomba Central Hospital.

Chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka noted that the number of new cases is the highest in this wave and the second highest to be recorded per day since the disease started in Malawi.

“As a result, the active cases in this wave have surpassed the 900 mark since the lowest record of 30 active cases three weeks ago. Likewise, the number of admissions has increased very fast by 21 from 33 to 54 in the past 24 hours while with the three death in the past 24 hours the total number of deaths is nearly 200. This is very shocking. Both the number of locally transmitted cases and the number of cases coming from other countries are increasing rapidly,” he said.

Due to the rise in cases, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 met has resolved to extend period for closure of borders. However, the borders will be open to essential goods transporters, deportees, those in special circumstances and all Malawians and residents returning to Malawi.

All gatherings are still limited to 100 people and these regulations also applies to all activities that involve audience like music shows, sports and art festivals.