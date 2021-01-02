Man arrested for raping child

By Topson Banda

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested a 21-year-old man who is suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl in the district.

The suspect has been identified as Mwayiwawo Nkhoma and he is alleged to have committed the offence on 1, January 2021.

According to Nkhotakota Police deputy publicist Paul Malimwe, it is reported that the suspect entered into the victim’s bedroom while she was fast asleep and he defiled her.

It is also being alleged that the suspect told the child not to reveal the rape promising to buy her clothes.

However, the victim narrated to her father the whole ordeal. The father reported to Nkhotakota police and the victim was taken to Nkhotakota district hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The suspect is expected to appear before Nkhotakota first grade magistrate court to answer a charge of defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Mwayiwawo Nkhoma, hails from Ntcharamira village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkhanga in Nkhotakota.