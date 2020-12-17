Six arrested over mob killing

By Topson Banda

Police in Kasungu have arrested six people for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man over land issues.

The suspects have been identified as Griff Chirambo aged 48, Justin Banda aged 38, Queen Masiku aged 39, Hastings Mphamba aged 34, Hustar Phiri aged 69 and Mary Chirwa aged 51.

According to Kasungu deputy publicist, Miracle Mkozi, the six are suspected of killing Big Chombo.

Mkozi said Macdonald Vumu Banda who stays in Lilongwe gave Chombo responsibility to allocate land to those who would like to sublease part of the farm.

On December 15, 2020, he was approached by Feston Mbewe of Chikwanda Village, Traditional Authority Mwase in Kasungu district who wanted to sublease part of the farm.

As Big Chombo was allocating land to Feston Mbewe, the suspects started caught Chombo and killed him as they claimed that the farm belongs to them.

Postmortem for the body of Chombo was conducted and revealed that the death was due to cervical spine injuries.

Police expected to make more arrests and the suspects will appear before court soon.

Griff Chilambo, Justin Banda, Hastings Mphamba and Mary Chirwa hails from Gala village while Hustar Phiri and Queen Masiku hails from Mphamba village. Both villages are under Tradition Authority Mwase in Kasungu district.