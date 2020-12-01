MEC calls for increased sensitisation ahead of Dec 15 by-elections

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has appealed to different stakeholders in Phalombe district to sensitize voters on the right procedures of voting ahead of the December 15 by-elections.

MEC Civic and Voter Education Officer, Christina Kumwenda made the sentiments on Monday at Khongoloni TDC in the district during a meeting with stakeholders which was conducted on the revised electoral calendar ahead of the Dec 15 by-elections.

Presenting a speech on behalf of the commissioner, Kumwenda emphasized on the need for stakeholders and aspiring candidates to take part in sensitizing voters on who is eligible to vote and how to vote during the by-elections.

“Those who are supposed to vote are only those who registered during 2019 Tripartite Elections. It’s our duty that when conducting different meetings in the constituency, voters should be taught on the right procedures of voting so that we should have less null and void votes,” she said.

She further added that stakeholders should not favour any political party or candidate ahead of the Dec 15 by-election polls saying the practice may lead to conflicts between parties.

“As different stakeholders it is your duty to help MEC to conduct free and fair elections without any political party accusing anyone of favoritism. Make sure you are non-partisan and avoid promoting any political party when conducting sensitizing meetings.”

Kumwenda urged traditional and religious leaders to take a crucial role in reminding voters to go and vote in large numbers.

“Voters need to go in large numbers to vote for their parliamentarian because the one who will be voted for will be representing their needs and want in the parliament.”

The Dec 15 by-elections are going to take place in 3 vacant constituency namely Phalombe North, Mangochi West and Mangochi North East.