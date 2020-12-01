Man slapped with 18-year jail term for raping girl

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Monday sentenced 30-year-old King Mussah to 18 years in prison with hard labour for raping his 15-year-old sister in-law.

Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer, Assistant Superintendent Davie Banda, told the court that, Mussa is a husband to the victim’s elder sister and they stay in the same village.

On the afternoon of August 27, 2020, the victim was left alone as her mother travelled to Golomoti for business. Mussa took advantage of the situation and told the victim to meet him at Mpando Primary School for some discussions.

Banda added that, upon arrival at the said place, Mussa dragged the teenager into a classroom where he raped and threatened her.

The victim went back home and found her mother. The mother was suspicious with the dirty clothes the girl had put on hence she questioned her till she narrated the ordeal.

The matter was reported at Chilipa Police Unit where a medical form was issued and the medical report from Chilipa Health Centre revealed that she was defiled.

Appearing in court, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him. The state paraded three witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Mussa asked for court’s leniency stating that he is a breadwinner to his family but the state quashed his plea arguing such cases are on the increase despite government and stakeholders relentlessly working towards uplifting rights of the girl child.

When passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state and passed the sentence as a lesson to him and other would-be offenders.

Mussah hails from Malenga Village, Traditional Authority Chilipa in Mangochi.