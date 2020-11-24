Bicycle taxi operator rapes 18-year-old girl

Written by Stanley Nkhondoyachepa – MANA

Police in Nkhotakota have arrested a bicycle taxi operator for raping an 18-year-old girl and stealing her phone.

According to Nkhunga Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO), Sergeant Thandiwe Mshanga, the incident happened on Saturday around Dwangwa Trading Centre in the district.

She said the victim was traveling from Salima to Mzimba and upon reaching Dwangwa, realized that she had not enough transport money to take her to her destination and decided to sell her mobile phone.

Mshanga said a bicycle taxi operator identified as Gift Mzula showed interest to buy the phone and picked her to his house where he said she would get the money.

“Upon reaching the house, he delayed in fulfilling the agreement and finally forced the victim in his house where he raped her and sent her away without the phone,” DPRO explained.

The victim reported the matter to Nkhunga Police where she was referred to Nkhunga Health Centre for medical examination where a report confirmed she was raped.

Mzula hails from Chitedze village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mwadzama in Nkhotakota and will appear in court soon to answer charges of rape and theft.