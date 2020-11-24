Malawi goes after Bushiri: Appeals against fugitive’s release

State lawyers have filed an appeal against the unconditional release of fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and wife Mary Bushiri.

The appeal has been filed at the Malawi High Court and the matter will be heard on 1 December, 2020.

Last week, Bushiri and wife Mary were arrested in Malawi following their escape from South Africa where they jumped bail.

The arrest was on account of an arrest warrant which the Malawi Police Service received from Interpol.

But the Lilongwe Magistrate’s court released the couple saying their arrest in Malawi was illegal as there was no arrest warrant for the couple issued by the Malawian authorities.

South Africa wants the Bushiris to be extradited to the Rainbow Nation where they are answering charges of fraud and money laundering.

On Monday, the police in South Africa also issued three warrants of arrest for Bushiri on charges of rape.

Bushiri said on Monday that the warrants of arrest are just part of a crusade to persecute his name. He claimed that the persecution is being done by a team of white police officers from the Hawks.

Meanwhile, Malawi Information Minister Gospel Kazako has said that South Africa is yet to submit a formal extradition request.