Bushiri, wife in Police custody

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife Mary Bushiri have handed themselves to the Malawi Police Service.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo has confirmed the arrest of the two which comes hours after Malawi Police failed to arrest them at their home in Lilongwe.

The Malawi Police Service were looking for Bushiri and wife after Interpol issued a warrant of arrest for the two.

Bushiri and Mary Bushiri fled to Malawi last week after jumping bail in South Africa where they are accused of fraud, theft and money laundering.

On Saturday, Bushiri said he is in Malawi to seek government’s intervention regarding his case and he asked to meet government officials.

However, State House said President Lazarus Chakwera will not meet anyone regarding the matter, will not grant favours to Bushiri and will not issue any directives. According to State House, Chakwera will let law enforcement agencies handle the matter in accordance with the law.

This morning, Bushiri said he has not come to Malawi to seek to seek political intervention but to seek justice before the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

In a statement this morning, Bushiri said he has strong belief in the Constitution of Malawi because it protects its every citizen.

He added that he will explain to law enforcement agencies his decision to escape from South Africa and come to Malawi.

Meanwhile, authorities in South Africa have revoked bail for the Bushiris and are seeking the couple’s extradition.