Bushiri to hand himself in this morning

Money laundering suspect Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will hand himself to Malawi Police this morning after the law enforcers failed to arrest him last night.

Reports quoting police officers privy to the case indicate that 15 police officers went to nab him last night at his Area 43 residence but the controversial prophet was not at his home.

This follows a warrant of arrest issued by Interpol for Bushiri and wife Mary Bushiri who fled to Malawi last week after jumping bail in South Africa where they are accused of fraud, theft and money laundering.

In a statement this morning, Bushiri said he fled to Malawi because he has strong belief in the Constitution of Malawi since it protects its every citizen.

“Because of that, I will be presenting myself before law enforcement agencies this morning to legally explain and defend the decisions that I made to come to Malawi,” said Bushiri.

The South African Government earlier this week embarked on an extradition process for the two fugitives but it is expected that the Bushiris will fight the process in order to avoid trial in South Africa.

Following the Bushiris’ escape, the couple’s bail was revoked and Minister of Home Affairs in South Africa, Dr Aaron Motsoaled,i said on Tuesday that their permanent residence permits have also been revoked.