SA court issues second arrest warrant for Bushiri

The South African North Gauteng High Court has issued a second arrest warrant for Shepherd Bushiri and Mary Bushiri who fled to Malawi last week.

According to a statement made available to this publication through the South African Police Service, the second warrants were issued by the court on Tuesday, 17th November 2020.

“The North Gauteng High Court has issued warrants for the arrest of fugitives Mr Shepherd Bushiri and Mrs Mary Bushiri who broke bail conditions and fled to Malawi several days ago.

“The High Court Issued the warrants yesterday, Tuesday, 17 November 2020,” reads part of the statement.

The South African government is planning to withdraw bail and forfeit the R100 000 bail deposit which the couple paid for their release.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said during Tuesday’s court proceedings, the matter of the formal withdrawal of bail and forfeiture of the bail deposit was postponed to 7 December 2020.

Bushiri is accused of money laundering and fraud along with his wife and two others. Crime investigators say the case involves 102 million South Africa rand ($6.6m; £5m; about K5 billion).

He appeared at Pretoria’s Magistrates Court on 21 October to hear the charges and was granted bail on 4 November.

Bushiri’s decision to flee to Malawi sparked debate from which the South African government accused Malawi of playing a part in the couple’s escape.

This did not go well with the Malawi government who accused the South African government of detaining President Lazarus Chakwera’s plane when the leader visited the Rainbow Nation on the same day that Bushiri escaped.

The Malawian foreign affairs ministry said even though Pretoria’s Presidency did well by clarifying publicly that Chakwera played no role in abetting fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s escape, the statement fell short.

“The government of Malawi is aware and grateful that a public statement was recently issued by the South African government, exculpating President Chakwera from false allegations dominating the South African media that his presidential plane was used as a conduit for trafficking two Malawians wanted by South African authorities,” the Malawian government said.

“Notwithstanding, the government of Malawi notes with concern that the statement falls short of acknowledging that the treatment President Chakwera was subjected to upon his departure was improper and incongruous to the warm hospitality he received upon his return,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, Bushiri and his wife are at Area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe