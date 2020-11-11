Supersport renews broadcasting relationship with EPL

SuperSport has obtained rights from English Premier League which will allow the content provider to remain the official broadcaster for the competition.

The deal will see SuperSport serving in that capacity until 2025, through all its distribution channels which include television, internet, and mobile.

According to a press statement dated 10th November, 2020, the rights extend across the entire broadcast territory of Sub-saharan Africa in all languages.

MultiChoice Group Chief Executive has expressed satisfaction with the move.

“These are times for everyone, to secure these rights is most gratifying. We have been a proud partner of the Premier League since its inception.

Commenting on the matter, Premier League Director of Broadcasting said: “The Premier League is delighted to renew its long-standing partnership with SuperSport.

The Premier League in question is one of the most followed football competitions in the world. Others consider it the best due to its competitiveness.