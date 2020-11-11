Malinga raring to respond to five-year-old diss

Award winning dancehall artist Malinga Mafia has said he is ready to respond to a five-year-old beef.

In 2015, Malinga claimed that he had come across songs which targeted him. The musician promised to respond this year.

“All I can say is big up to all the artists who are dissing but I will download, listen and respond to all your diss tracks in November 2020,” reads his 2015 post in partial.

November 2020 is here and Malinga has confirmed his plan to fulfill the promise he made in 2015. Writing on his Facebook page, the dancehall star has made the confirmation.

“November is here! Line up all the tracks in case some have not reached me. You don’t wanna miss the opportunity of getting a reply at last.”

The Archaidah boss as Malinga is fondly known is among the local dancehall artists who commands a huge following. Thus, his response to the beef is among one of the highly anticipated music projects of 2020.