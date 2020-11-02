Independent candidate’s supporters beaten up in Karonga

Karonga Central independent candidate Shackie MaryFlorence Nthakomwa says two of her supporters were assaulted on Sunday by UTM party supporters at Mwenilondo for mounting a campaign banner.

In an interview, Nthakomwa lamented the development which came barely a day after the five candidates had reaffirmed their commitment at a multiparty liaison to ending political violence.

“Yes I can confirm that two supporters Fishani Chisiza, 36 and Jonathan Zigana 29 both from Mwangolera village in the area of paramount Chief Kyungu were roughed up by the UTM party supporters who also tried in vain to destroy my campaign banner that was mounted at Mwenilondo. I have since reported the matter to both the District Commissioner and the Police,” she said.

However, UTM party’s district chairman Honest Sichinga was not readily available for comment.

Karonga Police officer In-charge Sam Nkhwazi asked for more time before commenting on the matter.

Justice and Peace of Karonga Diocese Desk officer Louis Nkhata faulted the five candidates for failing to adhere to issue based campaign, saying failing to walk the talk is also a major contributing factor towards the ever-increasing violence which he said can also scare voters.

He said: “Democratically, let us accommodate each other as we cannot all belong to one political grouping. And again, candidates should also avoid use of hate speech at political podiums towards each other as supporters take after that and start wreaking havoc”.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has since condemned the escalating political tension and violence that has rocked the Constituency ahead of the November 10 elections.