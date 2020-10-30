Sports Minister hands over equipment to Mzuzu sports academy

Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama on Monday handed over sports equipment to Mzuzu Sports Council Academy.

Speaking after the handover ceremony, Msungama said the Government under the leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera will make sure that youth are benefitting from the Tonse Government.

“When I met the German ambassador during my familiarization tour, he promised to donate a few sports equipment to the ministry. I am pleased to report that on 12 October 2020, the Ambassador donated two sets of football uniform for players of under 14 and 17 years and 40 footballs, 40 caps and 9 pumps.

“The equipment will help in the development of sports in general and football in particular in the country. we have more young talented players out there who have not yet been identified due to lack of equipment. The equipment will therefore enable sports Administration and coaches to identify and develop more talent in both Urban and rural areas,” said Msungama.

He then promised that the government will soon start constructing Mzuzu Youth center.

Mzuzu and District youth football General secretary Francis Kamanga thanked the Government for the gesture and he asked the minister to keep it up as the Senior team starts from grassroots.

The equipment included match balls, caps and two sets of uniform.