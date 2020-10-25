MCP’s Mwalwanda touted as development conscious candidate

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says its parliamentary candidate in Karonga Central, Leonard Mwalwanda, will bring development to the constituency with the help of President Lazarus Chakwera.

The remarks were made on Saturday during political campaign rallies at Lughali and Lupembe school grounds where the self-acclaimed Citizen for Transformation commander in-chief Timothy Mtambo shared a political podium with MCP’s director of youth, Bulldozer Richard Chimwendo Banda.

Chimwendo Banda who is Minister of Homeland Security went biblical by quoting 1 Samuel chapter 16 and said time has come for the people of Karonga, just like Samuel who anointed David as King out of the seven sons of Jesse, to vote for Mwalwanda if meaningful development is to be registered beyond recognition, saying,

He said: “Other candidates in this race are like Saul, have been tried before but failed miserably for 15 years to bring tangible development.

“Our focus is to help you people make a good choice. That is why we are peacefully campaigning for Mwalwanda who through the party’s President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is poised to bring good road network, portable water, modern school blocks, revamp the agriculture sector for food sustainability and health facilities.”

On his part, Mtambo warned politicians, whom he said have camped in constituency, to stop fabricating lies about Chimwendo Banda and him.

Mtambo said their opponents are wasting time and he cautioned the constituents to be on their guard against what he described as ‘political liars’ who are masquerading, inciting political violence and threatening people to vote for them, adding CFT came to end politics of hate speech, threats, lies for development.

“We established CFT to transform peoples’ lives. We want a Malawi for all. That is why we wrestled the thieving DPP government out of power to free people from its corrupt, nepotistic and tribalistic regime. So, this is time for development and that development can only be initiated by MCP’s Mwalwanda,” said Mtambo.

In an interview, the parliamentary candidate Mwalwanda parted himself on the back having provided cement, iron sheets and timber for two teacher’s houses at Lupembe and Lupembe ADMARC depot in the area, saying his focus is to make sure that the constituency wears a new face once given the mandate on November 10.

Speaking at Lupembe primary school, MCP’s alliance partner, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) campaign director Bowoyeke Munthali said time has come for the people to vote for Mwalwanda whose track record is clean, saying he has never used the youth to incite violence against political opponents.

At the venue, Mwalwanda donated K0.5 million to the area’s development committee for the completion of Lughali clinic while at Lupembe primary school he promised the mammoth crowd a borehole drilling machine and bags of cement and burglar bars for Lupembe school.

Meanwhile, independent candidate for the constituency Shackie Florence Nthakomwa has facilitated the training of her 60 monitors who will man the by-elections in the 21 polling centres on November 10.

The other three candidates in the race for the by-election are DPP’s Ernest Mwalughali, UTM party Frank Mwenifumbo and Nellie Sichale for Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD).