Nankhumwa says Chakwera-initiated prayers have contributed to decrease in Covid-19 cases

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has hailed President Lazarus Chakwera for initiating prayers against Coronavirus, a decision which he says has led to a decrease in cases in Malawi

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, Nankhumwa said he stood behind Chakwera when the president called on all Malawians to hold prayers for three days at the height of the Covid-19 fight in July.

“I have no doubt that those prayers have contributed to the flattening of the curve in this country. We must never underestimate the power of prayer to move things,” said Nankhumwa

He, however, warned Malawians that the pandemic is still affecting people in the country.

“As a believer, I wish to encourage a spirit of prayer among Malawians to seek Divine Intervention amidst this deadly pandemic. The Lord works in mysterious ways,” he said.

In July, Chakwera called on religiously inclined people in Malawi to join him in three days of prayer and fasting from July 16 against the spread of Covid-19.

At the time, Malawi had registered 2,610 cases, including 43 deaths and 1,005 recoveries.

Yesterday, Malawi recorded 523 new #Coronavirus recoveries, and there were 415 active cases in the country. The country also recorded 11 new cases and zero new deaths.

As of October 23, Malawi had registered 5,885 cases, 183 deaths and 5, 287 recoveries. The country had conducted 59, 402 Coronavirus tests.