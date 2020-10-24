FAM commends Elite referees for maintaining fitness

The Football Association of Malawi has commended local Elite Referees for maintaining their fitness levels during the COVID-19 influenced eight-month long football break.

FAM Executive Member and chairperson of the FAM Referees Subcommittee Rashid Ntelera said this today after the majority of Elite referees passed the 2021 FIFA International Referees Panel Listing fitness test at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Out of the 35 referees that participated in the test today, only two have failed, namely female center referee Agnes Chamaere and male referee Lameck Manda.

Ntelera said the referees’ performance during the test is a proof that they were disciplined by adhering to individual trainings when sporting activities were suspended in the country

“It’s very encouraging that most referees have passed the test and qualified to be considered for the FIFA list even though they were on individual training.

“We need to have our referees officiating international matches consistently because that exposure will raise our country’s football profile,” said Ntelera

FAM Referees Development Officer Maxwell Mtonga said the fitness tests have improved the referees’ performance since all of them work hard to make it on the FIFA list.

According to Mtonga, FAM will from next week conduct fitness tests for all the referees in the country in readiness for the 2020-21 football season.

The list of 15 referees selected for the 2021 FIFA International Referees Panel List is expected to be released by November 9, 2020.

Source: FAM