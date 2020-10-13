Bizzare! Pastor shaves women’s private parts in church

The world has been thrown into shock following a church event in which an unidentified Ghanaian pastor shaved women private parts during a church service.

A video that has gone viral on the internet, shows the pastor using a shaver to remove women’s private hair. One woman steps forward at a time, she takes off her underwear to allow the pastor to work on her.

After the shaving process, his assistant collects the removed hair using a white cloth.

Some reports indicate that the pastor was conducting supernatural cleansing on the women, as evidenced by the banner which is hanging on the church’s wall.

The incident has drawn mixed views from internet users across the world. Others have condemned the act while others consider it fiction.