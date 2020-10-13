Mpinganjira bribery cases: ACB to start parading witnesses next week

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will next week start parading witnesses in the bribery case against businessperson Thom Mpinganjira.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba has confirmed that the case will resume on October 22.

According to Matemba, the bureau is ready with the prosecution of the case in which Mpinganjira is accused of offering a bribe to Constitutional Court judges who were presiding over the elections cases.

The witnesses will include the judges: Justices Mike Tembo, Ivy Kamanga, Redson Kapindu, Healy Potani and Dingiswayo Madise.

The former FDH Group CEO was arrested earlier this year and charged with an attempt to induce Justices Tembo and Potani to exercise their function corruptly and accept K100 million for their benefit and for the benefit of the other three judges.

He was also charged with attempting to induce the judges to abuse their office.

Mpinganjira wanted the judges to decide the presidential elections case in favour of the then Malawi president Peter Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) who were respondents in the elections case.

Mutharika and MEC lost the case as the court nullified the 2019 presidential elections. The two also lost their appeal at the Supreme Court.