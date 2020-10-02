Former presidential spokesperson Viola arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former presidential spokesperson Gerald Viola.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala says Viola was arrested on Thursday in relation to offences under the Corrupt Practices Act and Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

According to Ndala, Viola who is former Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) forged documents involving 10,000 metric tons of maize.

“Viola is suspected to have committed the offences on or about 22nd January, 2020 when he as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NFRA unilaterally issued LPO Number 6750 to a company called Missies Trading to supply 10,000 metric tons of maize to NFRA for the advantage of Mr. Chrispin Chingola of the said Missies Trading without involving the Internal Procurement and Disposal of Assets Committee,” said Ndala

She added that Viola will be taken to Court after the Bureau has interviewed him.

Viola served as presidential spokesperson in the Peter Mutharika administration but was later fired and redeployed to the civil service before being appointed as deputy boss of NFRA after the 2019 elections.