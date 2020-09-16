Boxing association holds online tournament

Boxing Association of Malawi (Maba)- Northern Chapter has held an online boxing tournament so that its boxers should remain active despite the pandemic.

In the competition that run for a month from July 5, boxers were asked to display their continued activeness in the sport by sending their video clip displaying their boxing skills.

A group of judges looked at the clips and determined the winner out the various video entries.

Over 40 boxers entered into the competition and the top five qualified for prizes.

Apart from cash, the five will get medals and certificates courtesy of Innobuild Company Limited.

The prize presentation ceremony will take place this Friday.

Prior to the prize giving event in the afternoon, boxers will hold a parade where they will visit some locations in Mzuzu.