Father gets 16 years for impregnating daughter

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced a 44-year-old man to 16 years in prison for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter.

Eastern Region Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector Asma Katete identified the convict as Luciano Marko and told the court that in September 2019, the victim’s mother got suspicious when she noticed some changes in her daughter’s appearance.

Katete told the court that when she was quizzed, the girl who is now a mother to a six-month-old baby, revealed that her biological father had been sexually abusing her for several times at a nearby forest and also in the house when her mother was out for business.

It is reported that the matter was later reported to Nankumba Police Unit which arrested the suspect.

The police prosecutor further told the court that medical report from Nankumba Health Centre confirmed that the girl was pregnant.

Appearing in court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and the state paraded three witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In his submission, Katete reminded the court that, incest is not only a taboo but also a serious crime and that the accused failed in his duties as a parent hence he deserved a stiffer punishment.

In mitigation, Marko pleaded for court’s leniency indicating that he is man of family obligations and also takes care for orphans.

Passing his sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state and sentenced the suspect to 16 years in jail, saying this will help deter would be offenders.

The convict hails from Chiwayeli Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi district