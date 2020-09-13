Two nabbed for possessing Pangolin

Balaka police are keeping in custody two men for allegedly possessing pangolin.

A Pangolin is a listed species and possessing it is contrary to Section 86 (1) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Spokesperson for Balaka police station Felix Misomali confirmed the arrest and identified the two suspects as Yusuf Sadik, 32, and Pemphero Sydney 42.

Misomali said that the duo are suspected to have offered on sale a live Pangolin worth about K7 million on Friday, September 11 within Balaka Township.

On the material evening, a well wisher who posed as a potential buyer tipped the police that three men were offering for sale government trophies within Balaka Township.

Following the tip, police detectives rushed to the scene where they seized the Pangolin and arrested the duo who were using a Lorry Mitsubishi Canter registration number BLK 8452 driven by the second suspect, Sydney.

However, one suspect who sensed danger immediately bolted but police say they have launched a manhunt for him as the two friends will appear before court after thorough investigations.

Sadik comes from Nakapa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi whereas Sydney hails from Kandengwe Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.