Mponela police chief calls for unity among residents

Officer In-Charge for Mponela Police Station Clement Gulo has called for unity among residents and has urged them to work together with the police.

Gulo who is also Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police said this on 28 August 2020 when he visited Senior Chief Kayembe, forming part of his familiarization tour in the area.

Speaking at Kaufa headquarters of Senior Chief Kayembe, Gulo emphasized the need for a good working relationship between chiefs, residents and the police.

He said: “In a democratic dispensation, unity is ideal towards achieving public safety. We cannot win the battle against crime if we are not united.”

Meanwhile, the Officer In-charge has promised to ensure professional service delivery from police.

In her remarks, Senior Chief Kayembe did not hide her excitement, but welcomed Gulo on behalf of her subordinates as new police Officer In-charge.

She said: “The work of chiefs and police is the same since they both serve the interests of people.”

She continued to thank the government of Malawi through Malawi Police Service for giving her area three police units.

However, she requested the police to think of re-opening Chisepo Police Unit which was closed in 2018 following unresolved grievances between individual officers and members of the community.

The Officer In-charge further visited Nambuma Police Unit where he lectured officers on professionalism.