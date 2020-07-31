Six Covid-19 cases recorded at MEC

Six Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) employees have tested positive for Coronavirus, forcing the commission to carry out a disinfection exercise at its offices.

MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika said in a statement on Thursday that the six cases have been recorded over the past three weeks.

He further said that MEC’s offices across the country will be temporarily closed for the disinfection exercise.

“The disinfection exercise will be carried out by the Blantyre District Health Office and will cover offices and warehouses in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu starting from Friday, 31st July to 10 August, 2020,” he said.

Alfandika added that all visitors to the commission’s premises will be required to wear a face mask and sanitize their hands when entering the premises.

In Malawi, Covid-19 has killed 109 people and there have been 1807 recoveries. The total number of cases recorded is 3,981 cases.