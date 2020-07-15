Who is next to be arrested? Malawi Twitter trolls Tadikira Mutharika

Malawi Twitter has been trolling former President Peter Mutharika’s stepson, Tadikira Mafubza Mutharika, as the next person who will be arrested.

The Lazarus Chakwera administration has been rounding up people who were allegedly behind the systemic looting of public funds under the Democratic Progressive Party regime.

Among those arrested include Roza Mbilizi, the former Deputy Commissioner General at the Malawi Revenue Authority and Mutharika’s former bodyguard, Norman Chisale.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that there are more arrests looming as the Anti-Corruption Bureau winds up its investigation.

Meanwhile, Tadikira’s name has been trending on Twitter for days as no evidence has been made public of his involvement in any looting of public funds.

Meanwhile activists and social commentators have described the looting that happened during the Mutharika regime as an economic genocide of Malawi

Next on the fixture Tadikira and Getrude BTS — Kingstone🇲🇼 (@ayo_sean) July 14, 2020

Tikudikira chibaluwa cha Tadikira — Agondwe (@Gondwe5Precio) July 14, 2020

If you cannot arrest Mutharika, Gertrude, Tadikira, Chisale; If you are going to release Roza Mbilizi on a Sunday; Please just let Jomo go and let’s all go back to business as usual. Perhaps, we are not in Canaan yet. Malawi omanga ovutika kusiya ma bwana sitikumufuna! — Pemphero Wamwale Mphande (@PempheroMphande) July 13, 2020

WITCH-HUNTING ARCHIVES SERIES On 22 July 2019, the then First Lady Gertrude Mutharika went on a trip to London to attend graduation of her son Tadikira Mabfudza.

On this trip, which was extended into a vacation, the then First Lady took the wife of the then Vice President, — Alfie Saweta (@Osaweta) July 5, 2020

Mrs. Chimulirenji.

That was not all: Mrs. Mutharika went with 12 Personal Assistants while Mrs. Chimulirenji went with 10 Personal Assistants – all of them flew in business class. The trip was funded by public money.

In total, the trip costed the Government £80,000 — Alfie Saweta (@Osaweta) July 5, 2020