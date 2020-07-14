The beauty of natural hair

Highly textured curly hair is some of the most versatile hair in the world. It has the ability to defy gravity if it is picked out in its natural state. It can also be straightened. Natural hair has gotten much attention in recent years because, for so many generations, African Americans were taught to change the texture of their hair with chemicals that essentially damaged and broke their hair off. Now, there are products, books, and videos that are dedicated to the care of natural hair. Through study, science, insight, trial, and error, individuals with highly textured curly hair have been taught not only how to take care of their hair, but they have also learned what type of products that work best for their hair as well. Natural hair can come in a variety of porosities and textures, so each individual has to study and learn what process is best for her hair.

General Treatment for Styling for Naturals

When it comes to natural hair, there are different products that may work better or worse for hair depending on hair type. Natural hair can be highly sensitive to products and manipulation. Since that is the case, natural hair should be treated gently. Instead of pulling and styling hair regularly, it is wise to use protective styles and only manipulate the hair once. When it comes to the method of conditioning, savvy naturals do well to use the LOC or the LCO method in order to get the best results from their hair. This is a method that includes using a liquid, a conditioner, and an oil. The type of liquid, conditioner, and oil that is used all depends on hair type. There are some hair types that prefer a heavier oil like coconut oil, and there are some hair types that prefer an oil that is lighter like hemp oil. It can be good to switch up the products once and a while as well so that the hair doesn’t get exacerbated with the same products. Natural hair needs a consistent routine, but it can also be finicky when it comes to products and product build-up.

How To Protect Your Natural Hair

Since natural hair likes to be left alone, the best thing to do is to make it a practice to wear protective hairstyles. The following is a list of four ways that natural hair can be protected:

Wigs

Silk pillowcase

Protective hairstyles

Detangle

Wear A Wig

Wearing a wig can give hair a break from exposure. Wigs allow naturals to get a new look, color and style without having to damage natural hair. Lace frontal wigs are a simple option for naturals; they can just put on the wig and go about their day. Lace frontal wigs have a natural look to them; they are designed to mimic the natural look at the front of the head. Generally, lace frontal wigs have a natural scalp color as well, so no one knows that a person is wearing a wig.

Silk Pillowcases

A silk pillowcase or silk scarf is a must for any natural. This helps avoid friction while sleeping. This is an imperative protective item when it comes to growing natural hair.

Protective Styles

In order to have a cute style and not manipulate hair too much, protective styles are a must. A protective style is any style that hides and protects the ends of hair. Some favorite protective styles can include Bantu knots and flat twists.

Detangle

Naturals who want their hair to grow do well to detangle their hair on a regular basis. After shampooing, it is best to detangle by using conditioner along with a wide-tooth comb, or a detangling brush in order to prevent knots.

Grow Your Beautiful Hair

Natural hair is absolutely beautiful. The more that you learn how to treat and care for your hair, the more magnificent that it will become. The world is still getting used to natural hair, so you have to be patient, be gentle, and let your natural hair grow.