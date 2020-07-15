Former MP Undani jailed for 18 months

A court in Zomba has sentenced former Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Constituency Anderson Undani to 18 months in prison for corruption.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Undani has been jailed together with his Personal Assistant Pangani Nazombe.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala said Undani and Nazombe were arrested on 1st October, 2018 after investigations established that Undani abused project materials purchased with Constituency Development Funds at Zomba District Council.

The materials were meant for projects in his constituency for the construction of a teacher’s house at Mapalo F.P. School, construction of toilets at Domasi CCAP Primary school, Rehabilitation of Domasi- Kasonga Road and construction of Malonga bridge.

The two were taken to court where Mr Undani was charged with three counts of abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (1) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act; theft and obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 278 and 319 of the Penal Code respectively.

Mr. Nazombe was charged with aiding another person to commit an offence contrary to Section 35 as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act and obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code.

On 3rd July, 2020, the Zomba Magistrate’s Court found the two guilty of the counts as charged and convicted them.

On 13th July, 2020, the Court sentenced Mr. Undani to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour on each of the three counts while Nazombe was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour on each of the two counts.

The sentences are with effect from the date of conviction and will run concurrently.